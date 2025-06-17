Waymo expands service area in Los Angeles and San Francisco

Passengers ride in an electric Jaguar I-Pace car outfitted with Waymo full self-driving technology in Santa Monica on Tuesday.

Waymo, the autonomous taxi company that’s offered rides in Los Angeles since November, is expanding its service area in the city.

Starting Wednesday, the driverless taxis will roam more than 120 square miles of Los Angeles County, stretching from Santa Monica to downtown and from West Hollywood to Inglewood. The expanded service area will include Playa del Rey, Ladera Heights, Echo Park, Silver Lake and the entirety of Sunset Boulevard, according to company spokesperson Chris Bonelli.

Customers using the ride-hailing service will also be able to take Waymo vehicles directly from Mid-City to Inglewood and Westchester via La Cienega Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, Bonelli said. The vehicles began testing on Los Angeles freeways early this year.

Advertisement

Waymo’s fleet of electric Jaguars has become a common sight in Los Angeles, where anyone can download the app and request a ride.

Before coming to Southern California, Waymo launched in Phoenix and San Francisco, where collectively the vehicles have driven tens of thousands of riders more than 30 million miles without a human driver. Waymo provides more than 250,000 paid rides per week.

Waymo vehicles rely on cameras, sensors and a type of laser radar called lidar to operate autonomously. Based on data collected by Waymo, their driverless vehicles had 81% fewer airbag deployment crashes, 78% fewer injury-causing crashes and 62% fewer police-reported crashes than traditional vehicles driving the same distance.

Advertisement

The company got its start as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, which began in 2009 and put its first autonomous car on the road in 2015. The project rebranded as Waymo in 2016 under Google’s parent company Alphabet and launched its driverless ride-hailing service known as Waymo One in 2020.

Waymo One is poised to expand to Miami, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Customers in Austin, Texas, can request a Waymo through the Uber app.

Business Waymo halts service in downtown Los Angeles amid ICE protests Driverless taxi company Waymo suspended service in downtown Los Angeles after at least five of its vehicles were set on fire during protests in the area.

Starting Tuesday, Bay Area riders will have expanded access to the San Francisco Peninsula, Mountain View, Palo Alto and Menlo Park. Waymo One will be made available to customers in South San Francisco, San Bruno, Millbrae and Burlingame.

Advertisement

Waymo’s expansion in Los Angeles comes just days after several of the autonomous vehicles were vandalized and set on fire during anti-ICE protests downtown.