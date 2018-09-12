The explosive problem with recycling iPads, iPhones and other gadgets: They burst into flames

Old devices end up in trouble when we throw them in the trash, stick them in the recycling bin or even responsibly bring them to an e-waste center. There isn't official data on these fires, but the anecdotal evidence is stark. Since the spring of 2018 alone, batteries have been suspected as the cause of recycling fires in New York, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Indiana, Idaho, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand. In California, a recent survey of waste management facilities found 83% had at least one fire over the last two years, of which 40% were caused by lithium-ion batteries.