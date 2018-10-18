Palantir reportedly is considering IPO valued at as much as $41 billion

The firm co-founded by investor Peter Thiel is discussing plans with Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley to go public as soon as the second half of next year, the paper said. After Palantir shared some of its financials, Morgan Stanley estimated a public offering in 2020 in the range of $36 billion to $41 billion, the paper said. That range would be lower if the IPO proceeded earlier, the Journal reported, citing the people familiar with the matter.