Qualcomm plans to abandon NXP bid; China is silent as time runs out

Chinese regulatory authorities — in the form of the State Administration for Market Regulation — had been set to approve the acquisition, people familiar with the process have said in recent months. But as the trade dispute continued, one particular sticking point was ZTE Corp., the Chinese telecommunications-equipment maker that had been in danger of failing because of a seven-year U.S. ban on selling components to the company. After the personal intervention of Trump, the ZTE ban was lifted — something that had been seen as a prerequisite to Chinese approval of the Qualcomm-NXP deal.