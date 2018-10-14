Allegations of sexism and harassment roil Riot Games

Riot has also shaken up the power balance of its board for the first time in seven years. Since the Chinese tech giant Tencent paid $400 million to acquire a 93% stake in the company in 2011 (it purchased the remaining shares in 2015), the company’s board has been made up of two Tencent representatives, two Riot representatives and an empty seat, so that neither company had a controlling vote. Now it has brought in an independent board member, Harvard Business School professor and Unilever board member Youngme Moon, to fill the empty seat. A new committee consisting of Moon — the board’s only woman — and the two Tencent directors was created to oversee misconduct investigations into senior executives.