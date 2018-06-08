Santa Monica proposes tougher rules for Bird and other scooter rental companies

The pilot program also would require the scooter companies to carry insurance; would cap the number of rental scooters in the city at 1,500 initially, with the option to increase to 2,250 later; and would allow for three scooter rental companies to operate in the city. A rental company could lose its permit if it makes false or misleading statements, fails to provide information requested or required by the city, or operates or proposes to operate in a way that endangers public health or safety.