Snap will report quarterly results today; Facebook and Twitter’s debacles cast a shadow

Less than two weeks ago, Facebook Inc. shares plummeted more than 20% after the social media giant’s average daily visitors missed analyst projections. Twitter Inc. followed suit, as continued monetization was overshadowed by concerns about monthly active users. The selloffs look familiar to investors in Snap, which has lost more than 20% on the days after its earnings reports on two occasions in the year since going public. This quarter, shares may turn on whether Snap can surpass about 193 million daily active users — the average of seven analyst estimates obtained by Bloomberg News.