Snap will report quarterly results today; Facebook and Twitter’s debacles cast a shadow

Snap Inc. investors are looking to a new management “wild card” and Snapchat’s retooled redesign to provide a rare source of optimism and keep the floundering stock from mirroring selloffs suffered by its social media peers — or from reliving its own earnings-fueled nosedives.
Less than two weeks ago, Facebook Inc. shares plummeted more than 20% after the social media giant’s average daily visitors missed analyst projections. Twitter Inc. followed suit, as continued monetization was overshadowed by concerns about monthly active users. The selloffs look familiar to investors in Snap, which has lost more than 20% on the days after its earnings reports on two occasions in the year since going public. This quarter, shares may turn on whether Snap can surpass about 193 million daily active users — the average of seven analyst estimates obtained by Bloomberg News.
“We believe the market has trained itself to approach each quarterly result with a heavy dose of caution as Snap remains a ‘show me’ stock,” Moness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White wrote in a note. In five quarterly reports since Snap’s March 2017 initial public offering, shares responded positively just once.
Short interest comprises more than a quarter of Snap’s public float, near a 52-week high, according to Markit Securities Finance. Snap has underperformed its social media peers this year despite their recent selloffs.
An underwhelming daily active user count could support the bear narrative that Facebook’s Instagram is increasingly winning audience share, Evercore ISI analyst Anthony DiClemente wrote in a note. But he also flagged a “wild card” in new Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone, whom Snap hired from Amazon in June. The market could respond positively if Stone outlines a long-term path to profitability. Usage trends could provide some bullish news after Snap undid much of its unpopular redesign, Wells Fargo analyst Peter Stabler wrote in a note.
Just the numbers
In the second quarter, daily active users are expected to be about 193 million, based on an average of seven estimates obtained by Bloomberg News. Adjusted loss per share is expected to be 18 cents (range loss of 13 cents to loss of 31 cents). The quarter’s revenue is expected to be $249.8 million (range $234 million to $265 million).
Data
Snap stock has six buys, 18 holds, and 11 sell ratings. The average analyst price target is $12, according to data compiled by Bloomberg; the shares closed Monday at $13.05. Implied one-day share move following earnings is 20%.
Timing
The earnings release is expected at 1:15 p.m. PDT Tuesday, with a conference call at 2 p.m.