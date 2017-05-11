Snap stock dives 21% after its first earnings report shows Snapchat's slowing user growth

By the measurements Snap Inc. says it prioritizes — the time users spend on its Snapchat app, how often they open Snapchat, messages sent and average revenue per user — the Los Angeles company experienced a rosy first quarter.

But by the measurements Wall Street has scrutinized — daily users, revenue and adjusted earnings — Snap is under-performing.

Investors’ disappointment in Wednesday afternoon’s earnings report came across clearly Thursday morning: Snap shares traded at $18.13 shortly before 7 a.m. Pacific time, down 21.1% from their Wednesday closing price.

In after-hours trading Wednesday, Snap shares tumbled more than 25%, to just above the initial public offering price of $17.

Several analysts said investors shouldn’t read too deeply into Snap’s first earnings report.

“We would strongly argue against Q1 results being thesis-changing. Way too early,” wrote Mark Mahaney of RBC Capital Markets, which acts as an investment bank for Snap. Mahaney maintained his estimate that shares should hit $31 next year.

“Snap has become an innovation leader — for both consumers and advertisers,” he said. “We believe that if it sustains its current level of innovation, it can sustain premium growth for a long time and scale to profitability.”

Analysts at another market maker of Snap shares, William Blair, said Snap’s struggles to produce predictable increases in total users “should not materially change the bull or bear debate” on the company because Snap is concentrating on revenue growth more than user growth.

Still, Snap critics such as Richard Windsor of Edison Investment Research took the results as evidence of their case that Snap isn’t worth close to its current price.

“Management even had the temerity to laugh off the threat from its much larger and far more powerful rival, Facebook, which is successfully replicating Snap’s innovations to great effect,” Windsor said of Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel’s comments Wednesday brushing off Faceboook Inc.’s copycat video-sharing technology.

Snap also is drawing comparisons to its rivals. Facebook stock dropped 10% the first time it reported its earnings, in 2012, and Twitter Inc. stock fell 22% after the company first reported its earnings in 2014.

In Spiegel’s first major public address in nearly two years, he told investors that he was pleased with Snap’s performance in the first quarter.

