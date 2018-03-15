Snap stock slides after Rihanna denounces domestic-violence-themed ad

Pop singer Rihanna criticized Snap Inc. for running an ad that asked Snapchat users to decide whether they wanted to slap her or punch Chris Brown, saying it made a joke of her history as a victim of domestic violence.
Snapchat removed the ad, which was placed by a mobile-gaming company, and apologized, saying it was a mistake. The Los Angeles company didn't immediately have further comment on Rihanna's criticism. Snap stock fell almost 5%.
"Now Snapchat I know you already know you ain't my fav app out there," she wrote Thursday in an Instagram story, "but I'm just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I'd love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain't that dumb!"
She said Snap let down victims of domestic violence, which she experienced while dating Brown in 2009. "Shame on you."
Snap shares were down 4.6% at $17.03 around 10:45 a.m. PDT. Rihanna's note was the latest round of celebrity criticism of Snapchat, an app with which people can send photos and messages that disappear. Last month, reality-TV star Kylie Jenner criticized a redesign of the app.