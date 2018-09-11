Sonos has its best and worst performances on the stock market, all in one day

The main question facing the start-up is whether its business will go the way of hardware companies such as Fitbit and GoPro — which have seen sharp declines in value and product launch delays after splashy initial public offerings — or join the ranks of more established high-tech hardware manufacturers such as Garmin and Logitech, with stable growth. Sonos priced its IPO at $15 on Aug. 2, and shares rose to $19.91 after the first day of trading.