Twitter stock dives after Israel threatens legal action over tweets seen as pro-terrorism

Although it wasn't clear what steps Israel was contemplating against Twitter, "such action, if taken, would clearly be unusual," said Eran Peleg, Clarity Capital KCPS Ltd.'s chief investment officer. The chances are low that Israel will follow through, he said, but added: "The current government is nationalistic and, perhaps similar to the Trump administration in the U.S., is increasingly taking actions that would be seen as unconventional or extreme by historic standards."