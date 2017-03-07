Uber CEO is seeking a 'peer' to help him run Uber

Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, who last week pledged to get “leadership help” after a video surfaced of him berating one of the company’s drivers, announced Tuesday that the ride-hailing giant is looking for a chief operating officer.

Kalanick announced the executive search in a brief statement that read: “This morning I told the Uber team that we’re actively looking for a Chief Operating Officer: a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey.”

The statement comes a week after Bloomberg News released a dashcam video showing Kalanick arguing with driver Fawzi Kamel over Uber’s fares, which Kamel complained were too low.

Toward the end of their exchange, the video shows Kalanick losing his temper. “You know what? Some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own ….,” he says, using a vulgarity. “They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!”

After the video became public, Kalanick issued an apology to all Uber employees, saying he was ashamed. “I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up,” the 40-year-old executive said. “This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.”

The report of Kalanick’s encounter with Kamel was part of a string of negative news stories about the San Francisco-based company.