YouTube says it is working to restore access to some services

YouTube is experiencing intermittent outages and engineers are working to restore access, the world’s biggest online video sharing and streaming service, said Tuesday night.
“Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed,” YouTube, part of Google-parent Alphabet Inc., tweeted. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”
YouTube’s ad sales are a key revenue driver for Alphabet earnings, as seen in the latest earnings report. Still, inappropriate content on YouTube has become a headache for the business over the last year, as it struggles to contain the spread of disturbing content from its vast, decentralized creative community.