Case Study Houses revisited in this L.A. hillside home that gives a sense of levitation

Throughout the home, straight lines, geometric shapes and tight corners abound. I had originally designed the site walls to fit this vernacular as well. But something was missing. The house was predominantly orthogonal, but those walls? They needed to curve. Made of well-crafted board-formed concrete, these sinuous site walls engage the home with the hillside and help guide the eye. From the entry gate to the front door, these walls suggest motion and procession from outdoors to indoors. Suspended over the arrival court, the section of the home that contains the living area beckons as soon as visitors enter the front gate. Two curving walls then invite the visitor up to the front entry: a simple shaft between volumes that creates a glassed-in foyer.