High School Sports

Prep softball: City Section and Southern Section division championship results

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION FINALS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

At Birmingham High

DIVISION III

#5 North Hollywood 10, #2 Rancho Dominguez 2

DIVISION IV

#1 Westchester 12, #7 LACES 9

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

At Cal State Northridge

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Granada Hills 11, #3 Carson 2

DIVISION I

#2 Legacy 4, #1 Port of Los Angeles 1

DIVISION II

#6 Taft 8, #1 Marquez 3

SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS

At Bill Barber Park, Irvine

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 2

Los Alamitos 3, JSerra 0

DIVISION 3

Marina 8, Westlake 1

DIVISION 6

University 4, Rio Hondo Prep 1

DIVISION 7

Rancho Mirage 7, Culver City 3

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 1

Norco 3, El Modena 0

DIVISION 4

Long Beach Poly 6, Warren 2

DIVISION 5

St. Bonaventure 8, West Ranch 7

DIVISION 8

Hueneme 1, Cathedral City 0

