Prep softball: City Section and Southern Section division championship results
CITY SECTION FINALS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
At Birmingham High
DIVISION III
#5 North Hollywood 10, #2 Rancho Dominguez 2
DIVISION IV
#1 Westchester 12, #7 LACES 9
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
At Cal State Northridge
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Granada Hills 11, #3 Carson 2
DIVISION I
#2 Legacy 4, #1 Port of Los Angeles 1
DIVISION II
#6 Taft 8, #1 Marquez 3
SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
At Bill Barber Park, Irvine
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION 2
Los Alamitos 3, JSerra 0
DIVISION 3
Marina 8, Westlake 1
DIVISION 6
University 4, Rio Hondo Prep 1
DIVISION 7
Rancho Mirage 7, Culver City 3
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION 1
Norco 3, El Modena 0
DIVISION 4
Long Beach Poly 6, Warren 2
DIVISION 5
St. Bonaventure 8, West Ranch 7
DIVISION 8
Hueneme 1, Cathedral City 0
