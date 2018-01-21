The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Jan. 21-28: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, LA Opera's 'Candide' and more

Happy Birthday Mozart The Mozart Classical Orchestra performs the Austrian composer’s Symphony No. 35 and more. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine. Sun., 3 p.m. $23-$52. (949) 854-4646.

Katelyn Emerson in Recital The organist plays works by Bach, Rheinberger, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.

Tessa Lark The violinist plays pieces by Poulenc, Fauré, Franck and Ravel. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 506-4522.

Mälkki, Strauss & Dance Principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil in Strauss’ “An Alpine Symphony,” Bach’s Ricercar, and the U.S. premiere of Bernd Alois Zimmermann’s Concerto for cello and orchestra, “en forme de pas de trois,” featuring ellists Ben Hong, Eric Byers and Timothy Loo and dancers from Tero Saarinen Company. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Franz Liszt piano competition winners perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Organ Recital Organist Paul Jacobs performs pieces by Bach and Liszt. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 7 p.m. $10-$50. (714) 755-5799.

Pacific Symphony Plays Vivaldi’s Four Seasons With violinist Philippe Quint. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $40, $50. (949) 480-4278.

Remembering Micky: A Life Sustained by the Power of Music Pianist George Laks, et al., perform in this benefit concert. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 The Grove Drive, L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $75. www.lamoth.org

Restoration Concerts Pittance Chamber Orchestra performs pieces by Beethoven and Brahms, plus Vaughn Williams’ “On Wenlock Edge” with vocalists from LA Opera. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.

Sundays Live Pianist Mirian Conti performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Well-Strung Singing string quartet mixes classical music with contemporary pop. L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $30. (323) 860-7300.

Green Umbrella: Mälkki Conducts The LA Phil New Music Group performs a program that includes a world premiere by Marcos Balter. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8:30 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.

Don’t Box Me In: An Evening with Rockstar Stewart Copeland The composer and drummer talks with Long Beach Opera director Andreas Mitisek; includes a VIP reception and a screening of the documentary “Everyone Stares: The Police Inside Out.” Terrace Theater Lobby, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Thu., 6 p.m. $100, $200. (562) 470-7464.

What Makes It Great? Composer-conductor Rob Kapilow and pianist Hye-Jin Kim explore Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 23, “Appassionata.” Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $55. (562) 916-8500.

Baroque Conversations Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents the Modern Brass Quintet performing works by Bach, Vivaldi, et al. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up; student rush, $8. (213) 622-7001.

Dudamel Conducts Brahms Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Stravinsky’s “Fireworks,” and the world premiere of Joseph Pereira’s “Threshold” for Solo Timpani, Two Percussion and Orchestra. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $65-$199. (323) 850-2000.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra With Jean-Yves Thibaudet The pianist joins the orchestra, under conductor Charles Dutoit, for Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5, “Egyptian”; program also includes Respighi’s “Fountains of Rome” and Stravinsky’s “Petrushka”; presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.

Candide Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer and Tony winner Christine Ebersole star in LA Opera’s staging of the Leonard Bernstein operetta based on Voltaire’s classic satire. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 18. $18 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Thierry Fischer conducts the orchestra in Debussy’s “Petite Suite,” Stravinsky’s “The Firebird,” and Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 with cellist with Gautier Capuçon. The Soraya Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Fri., 8 p.m. $43 and up. (818) 677-3000.

1969 CAP UCLA presents the West Coast premiere of contemporary-music ensemble Alarm Will Sound’s multimedia-enhanced theatrical work about a meeting between the Beatles’ John Lennon and avant-garde composer Karlheinz Stockhausen. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101.

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra West Coast premieres of four new works, plus pieces by Bartok and Mozart. Los Angeles Theater Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sat., 10 p.m. Also, First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.

The Operatic American Playwright Pianist Mark Robson and soprano Amanda Squitieri perform selections from operas based on classic American plays and novels. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.

Colburn @ Soka Student ensemble the Kova Quartet plays string quartets by Dvorak, Shostakovich and Brahms. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.