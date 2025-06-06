With my third and youngest about to graduate, I have a few valedictory thoughts about how to make parenthood more appealing for my children and yours.

My third and youngest child is about to graduate high school and I am thrilled. If I have done nothing else in this crazy life, I have helped hoist three marvelous kids to legal adulthood and sent them all off to college.

For the last 12 months, I’ve been crawling to the finish line — why is filling out the FAFSA form always such a nightmare? — and here it is, shining before me! A world with no AP classes, basketball fundraisers or backpacks disgorging papers that I should have signed last week.

I’ve been dutifully chronicling all the various “lasts,” hers and ours — last college application, last high school final, last Monday morning — and I haven’t cried once, not even while taking pre-prom photos of her with her friends-since-kindergarten (though my stomach won’t stop hurting and somehow I’ve tweaked my back twice). I’m totally on top of it — the announcements, the post-grad mini-break plans, the bin filling up with things she’ll need in college (if only I could stop forgetting where I put things I just had in my hand).

Parenting most certainly will not end when she steps off that graduation stage, but it is lovely that all the emails from her college of choice are addressed to her. As a lowly CC, I am no longer the nexus of information or the potential recipient of furious commentary — “Oh my God, mom, do you even read your emails?” (Someday, she too will know what it is like to have three email addresses, Slack and a phone that continually buzzes with texts and calls).

Where did I put my phone anyway?

Sure, there is a grimy section of wall outside our bedroom that I cannot bring myself to clean because it bears the rising height marks of my kids and, yes, I may have been staring at it a bit more frequently.

But I knew what I was getting into. Motherhood is a permanent gig, but if we’re lucky, after 18 years or so (or in my case, a cumulative 27), much of it will be done remotely.

And not to steal my daughter’s thunder, but I can’t help thinking that her father and I should get matching watches or at the very least a cake. I’m about to sit through a bunch of speeches from 18-year-olds offering words of inspiration and advice, and it seems to me that graduating parents deserve their own ceremony (albeit with a tighter time schedule, more comfortable chairs and, for those who imbibe, an open bar).

Especially now.

As I contemplate the end of almost three decades of frontline parenting, many around the world are concerned about the fact that an increasing number of young folks are deciding to give the whole thing a pass. Declining birth rates have sparked such dire predictions of a collapsing workforce and shrinking tax base that President Trump recently announced that he and his administration are looking into ways to foster a new baby boom.

While I am not convinced that this planet needs more people stripping its resources and raising its temperature, I wouldn’t mind (after a bit of a breather) having a few grandchildren. So as I emerge from the trenches, I have a few valedictory thoughts about how to make parenthood more appealing for my children and yours.

Take climate change seriously. Too many families have already been displaced — or worse — by fire, flood, tornado, drought and all the extreme weather events that are increasing as we hit our climate tipping point. You want people to have kids? Help ensure they will have a habitable planet on which to live. Young folks may have loved all those YA dystopian tales, but no one wants to populate the Hunger Games.

Make abortion legal in all 50 states again. At least 10-20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. Since the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, many emergency rooms, fearing legal reprisal, are turning away women who are experiencing miscarriages while some states are prosecuting women whose miscarriages are deemed “suspicious.” You can’t have a baby boom if women are afraid to get pregnant.

Likewise, ensure that all Americans have decent healthcare. Having a child without insurance is too expensive and too dangerous. Full stop.

Mandate parental and family leave. The United States is one of only seven countries that does not have national policies guaranteeing parental leave (the others being Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea and Suriname). It is disingenuous of any elected official to posture about increasing the birth rate or valuing families while refusing to create or vote for national parental leave.

Fund affordable and licensed daycare. In more than 65% of two-parent households, both parents work outside the home, as do 75% of single mothers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, American families spend an average of 8 to 16% of their income on full-time daycare for just one child. If the Trump administration is sincere in its desire to encourage at least one parent to remain in the home, it should offer a financial incentive (including benefits) comparable to outside employment.

Increase legal immigration and clear the path to citizenship. Not only does this grow the workforce and the tax base, but many immigrants come from countries where big families are still the norm.

Take care of the kids we already have first. According to the U.S. Department of Education, there are 400,000 children in foster care at any given time. Our national child poverty rate is 16.3% and, according to the USDA, one in five children experience food insecurity. Those graduating college this year face the worst job market, and some of the highest consumer prices, in recent memory. None of these things encourage reproduction.

Stop pressuring people to have children. Some people are just not interested and that is fine. Having a family, and keeping it together, is hard enough even when the parents are in it 100%. Every child should be wanted for their own wonderful, infuriating, adorable self, just as every family should be supported by any government that wants to see this country flourish.

I cannot imagine life without my children. But it is difficult and exhausting work to be in charge of vulnerable creatures whose bodies and brains are in ever-shifting stages of development. People who for years are literally incapable of reason, much less getting their own dinner or finding the six baby gerbils that “somehow” got loose in the bedroom. People who see both going to bed and getting up as torture (except on weekends when they’re up at dawn). Who beg for a dog and then look at you as if you’re Miss Trunchbull when you ask them to take it for a walk.

For years, children rely on their parents for every single thing every single day. While we get ulcers worrying about jobs, bills and whether or not our fire insurance will be revoked, they are throwing fits over who sits where in the car or why their T-shirt feels scratchy.

And then, just when they are actually capable of, say, folding sheets, picking up groceries or helping us set up our new phone, they up and leave home!

Honestly, when you consider the job description (which, as it turns out, includes a mild but comprehensive physical breakdown when the last one graduates), it’s a wonder anyone signs up for it at all.

So as I prepare to launch my youngest into the wide world with all the joy and bittersweet sorrow one mother’s heart can hold, I am happy to give the president the most obvious piece of advice he will ever receive.

If you want to increase this country’s birth rate, do everything you can to make it easier to be a parent.

And please, for the love of God, fix the FAFSA website.