The week ahead in L.A. dance, April 15-22: Complexions Contemporary Ballet and more

Feria de Abril Third annual festival features flamenco artists from local dance studios. St Isidore Historical Plaza, 10961 Reagan St., Los Alamitos. Sun., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $15. www.feriadesevillalosalamitos.com
Life After Death for the Living Lineage Dance explores love and loss. Lineage Performing Arts Center, 89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$25. (626) 844-7008.
Shen Yun 2018 Touring show celebrates Chinese culture. Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A. Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. Also, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. $80-$200. (800) 880-0188.
To the Sea: Dance Concerts on the Pier The three-night series concludes; details at www.dancecamerawest.org. Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (323) 620-3495.
Dance Theatre of Harlem The dance company performs favorite repertoire. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Wed., 8 p.m. $56, $68. (949) 854-4646. Also, The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $60 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater The company performs various works including its signature piece, "Revelations," plus three SoCal premieres, over three distinct programs. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 7:30 p.m. (low-priced, hour-long preview); Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends April 22. $19 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Kybele Dance Company L.A.-based company puts a Turkish spin on contemporary dance. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $16, $25. (714) 738-6595.
StarDust Complexions Contemporary Ballet pays tribute to the late, great rock star David Bowie; program also includes "Gutter Glitter" and "Bach 25." Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 22. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711.
The Vortex Donna Sternberg & Dancers salute women, gender-nonconforming individuals and people of color who work in the sciences in this multimedia piece. Odyssey Theater, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (310) 260-1198.
Cinderella Inland Pacific Ballet offers a family-friendly take on the fairytale. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. (also in Riverside, April 28-29). $41 and up. discounts available. (909) 482-1590.
Halau O Kekuhi Traditional Hawaiian hula and more. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m. $39-$100. (949) 854-4646.
Forever Flamenco With featured dancers Reyes "La Reyes" Barrios, Fanny Ara and Antonio Granjero. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.