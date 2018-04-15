The week ahead in L.A. dance, April 15-22: Complexions Contemporary Ballet and more

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater The company performs various works including its signature piece, "Revelations," plus three SoCal premieres, over three distinct programs. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 7:30 p.m. (low-priced, hour-long preview); Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends April 22. $19 and up. (714) 556-2787.