Our guide for what to see during Frieze Los Angeles

Frieze Los Angeles

Christopher Suarez, ”Los Lakers,“ 2024, Ceramic, underglaze, 12 x 12.5 x 11.5 inches. (Josh White / JW Pictures. Courtesy of the artist, Jeffrey Deitch, Los Angeles and GGLA.)

Ah, art week. When you think you’ll have enough time to make it from the fair in Santa Monica to the exhibition opening in Mid-City, to the function in Lynwood, to the after-party in the Arts District and not collapse from traffic-induced exhaustion. Blame Frieze! It’s the sun in the middle of L.A. art week’s solar system. This year’s exhibitors come from all over the world — Mexico City, Paris, São Paulo, Minnesota. Many also come from the home base. This year’s L.A. contingent includes Stars Gallery; Make Room; Jeffrey Deitch; Anat Ebgi; Sebastian Gladstone; Matthew Brown; Commonwealth and Council; Ochi; Charlie James; David Kordansky; L.A. Louver; Regen Projects; Roberts Projects; Château Shatto and many more. Feb. 20-23. Santa Monica Airport. frieze.com

Felix Art Fair

Ericka Lopez, ”Untitled.” (Jorge Grau / Courtesy of the artist and Tierra Del Sol)

It’s that time of year again: Where on a (hopefully) unseasonably warm winter day, we chill by the pool at the Hollywood Roosevelt, explore the dozens and dozens of galleries throughout the rooms and bless our good fortune that we live in the greatest city in the world: L.A., baby. In its seventh edition, Felix Art Fair this year includes local galleries such as Charlie James Gallery, Morán Morán, Murmurs, One Trick Pony and Tierra Del Sol, among international exhibitors like Luce, Pangée and Studioli. Feb. 19-23. Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. felixfair.com

Advertisement

Mia Scarpa, “To Star” at John Doe Gallery

Mia Scarpa (Courtesy the artist and John Doe Gallery)

“To Star,” Mia Scarpa’s solo show at John Doe, is the latest example of the artist’s work as highly specific, highly personal and immediately connective. Scarpa creates the kind of world where you recognize a glimmer of yourself and want to live deep inside. She sees her pieces less as images and more as objects, chock full of references from her upbringing in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and her daily life and work in L.A. The exhibition will run through March 22. 107 E. 11th St., Los Angeles. johndoegallery.com

“American Gurl: home—land,” presented by MOCA culture:LAB and Womxn in Windows

Ella Ezeike, a still from “Words We Don’t Say,” (2022).

Solange Knowles, a still from “Shakersss.mov” (2025). (MOCA culture:LAB and Womxn in Windows)

“American Gurl: home—land,” presented by MOCA culture:LAB and Womxn in Windows, showcases short films from artists Alima Lee, Cauleen Smith, Solange Knowles, Melvonna Ballenger, Shenny De Los Angeles & Amanda Morrell (iiritu) and Ella Ezeike, exploring diaspora, home and displacement. On view through May 24 through Womxn in Windows’ residency at the MOCA culture:LAB. Some of the stills from the artists’ films are also on view on billboards throughout the city, in collaboration with Save Art Space. 250 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. moca.org

Paisaboys X Veteranas and Rucas at El Farallon

(Paisaboys and Veteranas and Rucas)

Advertisement

Joey Barba and Javier Bandera of Paisaboys once again collaborate with artist Guadalupe Rosales of Veteranas and Rucas, this time for an art-week party at the iconic Lynwood nightclub, El Farallon. Sponsored by Nike, the event will feature an installation from Rosales and the artist rafa esparza. Feb. 20, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. 21 and up. RSVP here . 10700 S. Alameda St., Lynwood. @paisaboys @veteranas_and_rucas

LAFD Foundation capsule collection

(LAFD)

While the excitement of art week starts to buzz in, much of L.A. is still reeling from January’s catastrophic wildfires. Support the L.A. Fire Department Foundation through its capsule collection designed and curated by End to End, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the LAFD’s nonprofit. The collection features hoodies, tees, crewnecks and more that honor L.A. and the people who protect it, plus other LAFD collaborations to come from Born X Raised, Madhappy, Warren Lotas and more. lafdshop.org

Tschabalala Self, “Dream Girl”

Tschabalala Self, “Dream Girl,” 2025, acrylic paint, oil paint, oil pastel, fabric, colored pencil, thread, painted canvas on canvas

96 x 96 inches. (Shoot Art Christopher Burke Studios; Courtesy of the artist, Jeffrey Deitch, Los Angeles, Galerie Eva Presenhuber Vienna/Zurich, Pilar Corrias Gallery London.)

Tschabalala Self’s “Dream Girl,” running through April 26 at Jeffrey Deitch L.A., takes a long look at “the constructed self” and the “construction of femininity.” Each painting and sculpture in the show creates a kind of looking glass into the mind of Self, a celebrated figurative artist based in Hudson, N.Y., who describes the work as “existing within liminal spaces which speak to psychological, emotional and spiritual aspects of personhood.” 925 N. Orange Drive, Los Angeles. deitch.com

Helmut Lang, “What Remains Behind?”

Installation view of “Helmut Lang: What remains behind” at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture, Schindler House, Los Angeles, 2025. (Joshua Schaedel)

Advertisement

Helmut Lang, the Austrian fashion designer who defined an entire decade with his sumptuous minimalism, has been exhibiting his mystifying work as a sculptor since the mid-’90s, but this is his first institutional solo show in L.A. Curated by Neville Wakefield and held at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture at the Schindler House, “What Remains Behind?” explores the tension between the past and the future. Running through May 4. 835 N. Kings Road, West Hollywood. makcenter.org

The Other Art Fair

Le Marché Painting by Kader Amkpa

Happening Feb. 20-23 in Atwater Village, the Other Art Fair remains a breath of fresh air during a saturated art week. The show features 140 exhibiting artists, including legend Judy Baca, who will be presenting a new mural in connection to her ongoing project “The Great Wall of Los Angeles.” 2800 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. theotherartfair.com/la

Paul Flores, “Good Morning Los Angeles, How Are You?”

Paul Flores, “Good Morning Los Angeles, How Are You?”

Paul Flores’ first solo show is about honoring the moments, signage, smells and sounds that make up his hometown of Los Angeles in his memory. Flores, an artist and graphic designer who has been making work on his own and in collaboration with other L.A. artists for years, has a style that is unmistakable, inspired by the visual language left behind in a rapidly changing place. “Good Morning Los Angeles, How Are You?” unapologetically leans into the nostalgia of a city Flores loves, and the love is deeply felt. Running through March 29 at Control Gallery. 434 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles. control.gallery

“Saddle Up” at albertz benda

NH DePass “It Is Certain”

Advertisement

Curated by L.A. artist Devon DeJardin, “Saddle Up: Artistic Journeys Through Cowboy Culture,” explores the lore of the Wild West through the artistic, personal and societal perspective of a group of young artists. “Rooted in tradition yet vibrant and dynamic, the spirit of cowboy culture and the American West in 2025 feels distinctly renewed,” says DeJardin. Running through March 29 at albertz benda. 8260 Marmont Lane, Los Angeles. albertzbenda.com

Jonathan Rafman, “Proof of Concept”

(Jon Rafman, courtesy Sprüth Magers)

Jonathan Rafman creates a reflection of our society’s relationship with technology and nostalgia in “Proof of Concept,” his mesmeric new show at Sprüth Magers. Anchored by an installation that reconceives television in the era of artificial intelligence — featuring a stream of visual media —“Proof of Concept” is Rafman’s latest foray into the place where the future, past and the digital world intersect. Running through April 12. 5900 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. spruethmagers.com

“Alice Coltrane, Monumental Eternal” at the Hammer

Alice Coltrane, ca. 1995. (Courtesy of the John & Alice Coltrane Home)

Jamal Cyrus, “Horn Beam Effigy, 2022 (detail).“ Saxophone, steel rail, railroad ties, dirt, denim, wood. 76 × 84 × 84 in. (Kevin Todora; Courtesy of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; Gift of the Director’s Council and Museum purchase, 2022)

It’s Alice Coltrane forever, in our hearts and at the Hammer Museum. Curated by Erin Christovale, “Alice Coltrane: Monumental Eternal” dives deep into the spiritual and sonic worlds of the jazz icon and devotional leader that Coltrane was, and her lasting influence on art and music. The exhibition features ephemera from the depths of Coltrane’s personal archive — including audio recordings, photographs, video and handwritten letters — paired with sculpture, installation, performance, video and more from a range artists including Adee Roberson, Nicole Miller, Martine Syms, Cauleen Smith and Star Feliz. Running through May 4. 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. hammer.ucla.edu

Advertisement

Kelly Akashi at Lisson Gallery

Kelly Akashi, “Untitled,” 2024, Lost-wax cast bronze, borosilicate glass, stone: 35.6 x 14 x 8.9 cm, stone: 14 x 5 1/2 x 3 1/2 in. (Courtesy Lisson Gallery)

L.A. artist Kelly Akashi’s show at Lisson was originally meant to feature all new work and open on Jan. 31. Devastatingly, in early January, Akashi’s home and studio were lost to the fires — putting the exhibition on pause. Now, like the proverbial phoenix, Akashi’s show will go on, recontextualized to meet the moment. Akashi’s work is unlike anything else: a multidisciplinary practice that ranges between glassblowing, casting, candle-making and stone carving, plus her signature hand motif that is usually cast in bronze or crystal. The collection of works for this show, featuring a number of new pieces, mixes glass, earth, stone, lace and bronze elements, along with some bronze cast and borosilicate glass forms that Akashi recovered from the rubble of her studio. lissongallery.com