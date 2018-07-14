The week ahead in SoCal dance, July 15-22: Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre and more
Matt Cooper
La Bayadère American Ballet Theatre stages Natalia Makarova’s reimagining of Ludwig Minkus’ 19th-century romantic tragedy about a temple dancer in India and the warrior she loves. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $38 and up. (213) 972-0711.
A Bela e a Fera Salon Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre presents three works based on short stories by Jewish-Brazilian novelist Clarice Lispector. The Bendix Building, 1206 Maple Ave., Ste. 1100B, L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; also July 29. $50. (213) 536-5820.
Dancing School Dancers perform the same solo variation, followed by on-the-spot critiques. American Contemporary Ballet, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $40 and up. (800) 838-3006.