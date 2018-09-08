The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 9-16: Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre's 'Carmen' and more

Ballet Repertory Theatre’s Fall Festival The company opens its 42nd season with a new contemporary piece, plus Act 2 of “Swan Lake” and more. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $16, $20. (714) 895-8150.
Kybele Dance Theater Modern-dance company found by Turkish-American dancer-choreographer Seda Aybay offers a program that includes the premieres of the Sufi-inspired work “Güneş Doğudan Yükselir (Sun Rises from the East)” and film noir-inspired piece “Noir.” The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Carmen Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre presents a locally-touring production of this full-length work based on Bizet’s classic opera. Lancaster Performing Arts Center, 750 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster. Sat., 8 p.m. $27.78, $38.89. (661) 723-5950. (also Sept. 22 at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and Sept. 23 at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza )
San Pedro Festival of the Arts Preview Concert With San Pedro Ballet, White Crane Dance Theatre, Louise Reichlin & Dancers, et al. Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro. Sat., 7 p.m. Free. www.alvasshowroom.com.
The Story of Ramona Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre stages this site-specific work inspired by the tale of a young Native American girl in 19th-century California. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; also Sun., Sept. 23, 7 p.m. $15-$50. (800) 745-3000.