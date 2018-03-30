Weekend Picks: 'Bloodletting,' 'Shen Yun' and more

Arts events this weekend include the drama-with-music “Evangeline, the Queen of Make-Believe” and the return of Shen Yun. Also, Center Theatre Group’s annual Block Party kicks off with a remount of “Bloodletting,” the wonders of the ancient world are on display in two exhibitions and Rubicon Theatre wraps its run of Shakespeare’s “King Lear.”

‘Bloodletting’ at the Kirk Douglas

There will be “Bloodletting.” Two Filipino American siblings go to the Philippines to scatter their father’s ashes in a remount of Playwrights’ Arena staging of Boni B. Alvarez’s drama. The play kicks off Center Theatre Group’s second annual Block Party showcase, a collaboration with smaller theater companies to spotlight notable homegrown productions. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. 8 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; ends April 8. $25-$70; series passes available. www.centertheatregroup.org

‘Shen Yun’ returns to SoCal

Think of it as a journey to the Middle Kingdom without leaving Southern California. “Shen Yun 2018,” the latest iteration of this touring show, celebrates 5,000 years of Chinese music, dance and art. The first of several stops around the region will be at Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday. $80-$150. www.shenyunperformingarts.org

The touring production "Shen Yun 2018" celebrates 5,000 years of Chinese arts and culture. Shen Yun Performing Arts

‘Evangeline’ at Plaza de la Raza

A young Latina from 1960s East L.A. finds her way to the riotous Sunset Strip in “Evangeline, the Queen of Make-Believe.” Ashley Diane plays the title role in this musical coming-of-age fable, which includes Latin Grammy winner Gaby Moreno performing a song score by David Hidalgo and Louie Perez of Los Lobos. Plaza de la Raza’s Margo Albert Theatre, 3540 N. Mission Road, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; ends April 8. $15-$30. www.eventbrite.com

The cast of "Evangeline, the Queen of Make-Believe": Adrian Brizuela, left, Moises Castro, Blanca Araceli, Ashley Diane, Kye McCleary and Keyla Monterroso Mejia. Theresa Chavez

Artifacts at the Getty and LACMA

Set the way-back machine for way, way back with two recently opened exhibitions: “Beyond the Nile: Egypt and the Classical World” at the Getty surveys cross-cultural connections between Egypt, Greece and Rome, while the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s “City and Cosmos: The Arts of Teotihuacan” features recent archaeological discoveries from that ancient Mesoamerican city. “Beyond the Nile,” Getty Center, North Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A.; ends Sept. 9; free; www.getty.edu. “City and Cosmos,” LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A.; ends July 16; $10-$25 (children 17 and younger free); www.lacma.org

An ancient mask on display as part of LACMA's "City and Cosmos: The Arts of Teotihuacan" exhibition. Museo Nacional de Antropología / INAH

‘Lear’ closes at Rubicon in Ventura