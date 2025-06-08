Tony Awards 2025 winners list: ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ wins the night’s first prize

The 2025 Tony Awards winners will be announced soon, with Cynthia Erivo as host of a telecast in which so many major categories remain tossups. Three musicals — “Maybe Happy Ending,” “Buena Vista Social Club” and “Death Becomes Her” — are tied with the most nominations, with 10 each. The best play frontrunners are an eclectic bunch too: Cole Escola’s crowd-pleasing romp “Oh, Mary!” Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Pulitzer Prize-winner “Purpose” and Kimberly Belflower’s “John Proctor Is the Villain,” a reexamination of “The Crucible.”

Hollywood’ invasion of Broadway is reflected in a starry list of acting nominees that includes George Clooney, Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, Mia Farrow, Daniel Dae Kim, Darren Criss, Bob Odenkirk, Conrad Ricamora and Jonathan Groff. The performance that cut the deepest for Times theater critic Charles McNulty was six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald as Rose in George C. Wolfe’s revival of “Gypsy,” which he called “a harrowing reexamination of the musical through the historical prism of race.”

Here’s how to watch the Tony Awards, but if you can’t, check back here often. This list of winners will be updated in real time during the ceremony Sunday.

Book of a musical

WINNER: “Maybe Happy Ending,” Will Aronson and Hue Park

“Buena Vista Social Club,” Marco Ramirez

“Dead Outlaw,” Itamar Moses

“Death Becomes Her,” Marco Pennette

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Play

“English” by Sanaz Toossi

“The Hills of California” by Jez Butterworth

“John Proctor Is the Villain” by Kimberly Belflower

“Oh, Mary!” by Cole Escola

“Purpose” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Revival of a play

“Eureka Day”

“Romeo + Juliet”

“Thornton Wilder’s Our Town”

“Yellow Face”

Revival of a musical

“Floyd Collins”

“Gypsy”

“Pirates! The Penzance Musical”

“Sunset Blvd.”

Lead actor in a play

George Clooney, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Jon Michael Hill, “Purpose”

Daniel Dae Kim, “Yellow Face”

Harry Lennix, “Purpose”

Louis McCartney, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Lead actress in a play

Laura Donnelly, “The Hills of California”

Mia Farrow, “The Roommate”

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “Purpose”

Sadie Sink, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Lead actor in a musical

Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Andrew Durand, “Dead Outlaw”

Tom Francis, “Sunset Blvd.”

Jonathan Groff, “Just in Time”

James Monroe Iglehart, “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical”

Jeremy Jordan, “Floyd Collins”

Lead actress in a musical

Megan Hilty, “Death Becomes Her”

Audra McDonald, “Gypsy”

Jasmine Amy Rogers, “Boop! The Musical”

Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”

Jennifer Simard, “Death Becomes Her”

Featured actress in a musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Julia Knitel, “Dead Outlaw”

Gracie Lawrence, “Just in Time”

Justina Machado, “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical”

Joy Woods, “Gypsy”

Featured actor in a musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “Smash”

Jeb Brown, “Dead Outlaw”

Danny Burstein, “Gypsy”

Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Taylor Trensch, “Floyd Collins”

Featured actress in a play

Tala Ashe, “English”

Jessica Hecht, “Eureka Day”

Marjan Neshat, “English”

Fina Strazza, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Kara Young, “Purpose”

Featured actor in a play

Glenn Davis, “Purpose”

Gabriel Ebert, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”

Bob Odenkirk, “Glengarry Glen Ross”

Conrad Ricamora, “Oh, Mary!”

Direction of a play

Knud Adams, “English”

Sam Mendes, “The Hills of California”

Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”

Danya Taymor, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Kip Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Direction of a musical

Saheem Ali, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”

David Cromer, “Dead Outlaw”

Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”

Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Blvd.”

Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, “Smash”

Camille A. Brown, “Gypsy”

Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”

Jerry Mitchell, “Boop! The Musical”

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Original score

“Dead Outlaw” (music and lyrics. by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna)

“Death Becomes Her” (music and lyrics. by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey)

“Maybe Happy Ending” (music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Will Aronson and Hue Park)

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical” (music and lyrics by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts)

“Real Women Have Curves: The Musical” (music and lyrics by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez)

Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, “Just in Time”

Will Aronson, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Bruce Coughlin, “Floyd Collins”

Marco Paguia, “Buena Vista Social Club”

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Sunset Blvd.”

Scenic design of a play

Marsha Ginsberg, “English”

Rob Howell, “The Hills of California”

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Miriam Buether and 59, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Scott Pask, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Scenic design of a musical

Rachel Hauck, “Swept Away”

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Arnulfo Maldonado, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Derek McLane, “Death Becomes Her”

Derek McLane, “Just in Time”

Costume design of a play

Brenda Abbandandolo, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Rob Howell, “The Hills of California”

Holly Pierson, “Oh, Mary!”

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Costume design of a musical

Dede Ayite, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Gregg Barnes, “Boop! The Musical”

Clint Ramos, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”

Catherine Zuber, “Just in Time”

Lighting design of a play

Natasha Chivers, “The Hills of California”

Jon Clark, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Nick Schlieper, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Lighting design of a musical

Jack Knowles, “Sunset Blvd.”

Tyler Micoleau, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, “Floyd Collins”

Ben Stanton, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Justin Townsend, “Death Becomes Her”

Sound design of a play

Paul Arditti, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Palmer Hefferan, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Daniel Kluger, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Nick Powell, “The Hills of California”

Clemence Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Sound design of a musical

Jonathan Deans, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Adam Fisher, “Sunset Blvd.”

Peter Hylenski, “ Just in Time”

Peter Hylenski, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Dan Moses Schreier, “Floyd Collins”