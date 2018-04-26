Weekend Picks: Verdi Chorus, 'Noises Off,' Redbone and some inspiration from Virginia Woolf

Get cultured this weekend with events that include the Verdi Chorus and the L.A. Opera Chorus, as well as the return of the four-day Hear Now Music Festival. SITI Company takes over Royce Hall, REDCAT welcomes choreographer Diana Szeinblum, and the Pasadena theater company A Noise Within remounts an audience favorite. If you’re in or near Long Beach, you can catch singer Martha Redbone at Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

L.A. Opera Chorus and Verdi Chorus

Voices will be raised in two separate concerts. First up, the L.A. Opera Chorus presents a new edition of the singalong outing “Great Opera Choruses.” That’s at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Free; reservations required. www.thesoraya.org. Elsewhere, the Verdi Chorus celebrates its 35th anniversary with works by its namesake, Giuseppe Verdi, plus Johann Strauss II. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. $10-$40. www.verdichorus.org

SITI’s ‘the theater is a blank page’

Anne Bogart and SITI Company team up with visual artist Ann Hamilton for “the theater is a blank page,” an immersive performance inspired by the Virginia Woolf novel “To the Lighthouse.” It’s presented by Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. Royce Hall, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, plus additional performances through May 12. $119. www.cap.ucla.edu

Anne Bogart and SITI Company bring the immersive work "the theater is a blank page" to UCLA's Royce Hall. Brooke LaValley

Dancing ‘Adentro!’ at REDCAT

Quien es mas macho? Find out when Buenos Aires-based choreographer Diana Szeinblum and her company deconstruct the concept of machismo prevalent in Argentine dance in her gender-bending new work, “Adentro!” REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $16, $20. www.redcat.org

Diana Szeinblum and company perform "Adentro!" this weekend at REDCAT. Florencia Castronovo

A Noise Within remounts ‘Noises Off’

A Noise Within remounts its hit 2009 production of “Noises Off,” Michael Frayn’s classic British farce about the cast and crew of a chaotic play-within-a-play. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through May 20. $25 and up; student rush $20. www.anoisewithin.org

A Noise Within in Pasadena remounts its hit production of the backstage farce "Noises Off." Craig Schwartz

Hear Now Music Festival

The Hear Now Music Festival is back for an eighth year. This annual showcase for new works by L.A.-based composers kicks off 8 p.m. Thursday with a free concert (reservations required) featuring the UCLA Philharmonia at Schoenberg Hall, UCLA, 445 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. The festival also includes ticketed performances at 8 p.m. Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 300 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, and at 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at the First Lutheran Church of Venice, 815 Venice Blvd., Venice. $10 and up; passes available. www.hearnowmusicfestival.com

The UCLA Philharmonia is just one of the ensembles taking part in this year's Hear Now Music Festival. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

Singer Redbone celebrates heritage

Singer-songwriter Martha Redbone, accompanied by an all-star band, will dig deep into her Native American and Appalachian roots during her generations-spanning theatrical song cycle “Bone Hill — The Concert.” Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Thursday. $45 and up. www.CarpenterArts.org

Martha Redbone will be at the Carpenter center at Cal State Long Beach. Craig Bailey

Spring Arts Festival at Grand Park