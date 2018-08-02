Weekend Picks: 'Titus Andronicus,' 'Waitress,' American Contemporary Ballet and more

Our picks for this weekend include Independent Shakespeare Co.’s “Titus Andronicus,” two world premieres from American Contemporary Ballet and the national tour of the hit musical “Waitress.” Also: Bon Iver and TU Dance team up at the Hollywood Bowl, Pasadena Pops salutes the Fab Four and Jeff Lynne’s ELO touches down at the Forum.
Independent Shakespeare’s ‘Titus Andronicus’
Hell hath no fury like Tamora, Queen of the Goths, against the Roman general who done her wrong in “Titus Andronicus.” Independent Shakespeare Company stages the Bard’s bloodiest tragedy as the second offering in the local troupe’s annual Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival. Company co-founder David Melville stars. The Old Zoo at Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; other dates through Sept. 2. Free. www.iscla.org
New works from American Contemporary Ballet
For the all-new program “Summer Premieres,” American Contemporary Ballet presents dance set to Bernstein’s “Candide” Overture and Schoenberg’s “Verklärte Nacht” (Transfigured Night), choreographed by artistic director Lincoln Jones. American Contemporary Ballet, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 12. $40-$105. www.acbdances.com
‘Waitress’ at the Pantages
An unhappily married small-town waitress and pie maker yearns for something better in “Waitress.” Writer-director Adrienne Shelly’s romantic 2007 comedy-drama film that starred Keri Russell and Nathan Fillion gets a musical makeover in this Broadway hit featuring songs by Sara Bareilles. Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 26. $49 and up. www.hollywoodpantages.com
Bon Iver with TU Dance
Justin Vernon’s indie-folk outfit Bon Iver join forces with TU Dance, the Minnesota-based dance company founded by Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands. They present the West Coast premiere of their collaboration “Come Through.” Chamber orchestra Metropolis Ensemble and indie-rock duo Wye Oak also perform. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 7 p.m. Sunday. $15-$160. www.hollywoodbowl.com
Beatles tribute with Pasadena Pops
With a little help from the Beatles tribute band Classical Mystery Tour, conductor Larry Blank and the Pasadena Pops offer a musical salute to the lads from Liverpool. The show pays special attention to Fab Four’s classic 1968 two-disc set known as the “White Album.” Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up. www.pasadenasymphony-pops.org
Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Forum
Do ya, do ya want to see Jeff Lynne’s ELO? The 1970s-era classic-rock mainstay responsible for hits like “Livin’ Thing” and “Mr. Blue Sky” rolls into town for a pair of shows. Local band Dawes opens the show. The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $59 and up. www.ticketmaster.com