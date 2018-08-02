Advertisement

Weekend Picks: 'Titus Andronicus,' 'Waitress,' American Contemporary Ballet and more

By Matt Cooper
Aug 02, 2018 | 9:00 AM
David Melville plays the lead role in Independent Shakespeare Company's free outdoor staging of "Titus Andronicus" in Griffith Park. (Mike Ditz)

Our picks for this weekend include Independent Shakespeare Co.’s “Titus Andronicus,” two world premieres from American Contemporary Ballet and the national tour of the hit musical “Waitress.” Also: Bon Iver and TU Dance team up at the Hollywood Bowl, Pasadena Pops salutes the Fab Four and Jeff Lynne’s ELO touches down at the Forum.

Independent Shakespeare’s ‘Titus Andronicus’

Hell hath no fury like Tamora, Queen of the Goths, against the Roman general who done her wrong in “Titus Andronicus.” Independent Shakespeare Company stages the Bard’s bloodiest tragedy as the second offering in the local troupe’s annual Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival. Company co-founder David Melville stars. The Old Zoo at Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; other dates through Sept. 2. Free. www.iscla.org

New works from American Contemporary Ballet

For the all-new program “Summer Premieres,” American Contemporary Ballet presents dance set to Bernstein’s “Candide” Overture and Schoenberg’s “Verklärte Nacht” (Transfigured Night), choreographed by artistic director Lincoln Jones. American Contemporary Ballet, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 12. $40-$105. www.acbdances.com

American Contemporary Ballet will perform two new works at its performance space in downtown L.A.
American Contemporary Ballet will perform two new works at its performance space in downtown L.A. (Will Davidson)
‘Waitress’ at the Pantages

An unhappily married small-town waitress and pie maker yearns for something better in “Waitress.” Writer-director Adrienne Shelly’s romantic 2007 comedy-drama film that starred Keri Russell and Nathan Fillion gets a musical makeover in this Broadway hit featuring songs by Sara Bareilles. Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 26. $49 and up. www.hollywoodpantages.com
Desi Oakley stars in the national touring production of "Waitress" at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.
Desi Oakley stars in the national touring production of "Waitress" at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. (Joan Marcus)
Bon Iver with TU Dance

Justin Vernon’s indie-folk outfit Bon Iver join forces with TU Dance, the Minnesota-based dance company founded by Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands. They present the West Coast premiere of their collaboration “Come Through.” Chamber orchestra Metropolis Ensemble and indie-rock duo Wye Oak also perform. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 7 p.m. Sunday. $15-$160. www.hollywoodbowl.com

Justin Vernon and his band Bon Iver will share the stage with TU Dance at the Hollywood Bowl.
Justin Vernon and his band Bon Iver will share the stage with TU Dance at the Hollywood Bowl. (Los Angeles Times)
Beatles tribute with Pasadena Pops

With a little help from the Beatles tribute band Classical Mystery Tour, conductor Larry Blank and the Pasadena Pops offer a musical salute to the lads from Liverpool. The show pays special attention to Fab Four’s classic 1968 two-disc set known as the “White Album.” Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up. www.pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Beatles tribute band Classical Mystery Tour returns to SoCal for a performance backed by Pasadena Pops.
Beatles tribute band Classical Mystery Tour returns to SoCal for a performance backed by Pasadena Pops. (Classical Mystery Tour)
Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Forum

Do ya, do ya want to see Jeff Lynne’s ELO? The 1970s-era classic-rock mainstay responsible for hits like “Livin’ Thing” and “Mr. Blue Sky” rolls into town for a pair of shows. Local band Dawes opens the show. The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $59 and up. www.ticketmaster.com

Jeff Lynne's ELO is set to play two nights at the Forum.
Jeff Lynne's ELO is set to play two nights at the Forum. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
