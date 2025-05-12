Advertisement
Rapper Tory Lanez hospitalized after stabbing by other inmate in California prison

A rapper in a dark jacket and multiple gold chains looks slightly upward while onstage
Rapper Tory Lanez, carrying out a decadelong prison sentence at the California Correctional Institution, was hospitalized Monday morning after he was allegedly stabbed by another inmate.
(Scott Roth / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
 and Richard Winton

Tory Lanez, the rapper who is serving jail time in state prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, was hospitalized Monday morning after he was stabbed by another inmate, The Times has confirmed.

Lanez, legal name Daystar Peterson, is in stable condition after the inmate stabbed him with a self-made shank in a prison yard. He was rushed by ambulance from the California Correctional Institute in Tehachapi to a nearby hospital in Bakersfield, according to TMZ, which first reported the rapper’s hospitalization. The motivation for the stabbing remains unclear and the rapper’s stabbing injury is non-life-threatening, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for additional information. A legal representative for Peterson also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 32-year-old Canadian musician was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in August 2023 for gun charges stemming from the 2020 incident in which he shot the Grammy-winning “Savage” artist in her feet. Peterson was convicted in December 2022 of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun.

This story is developing.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

