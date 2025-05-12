Rapper Tory Lanez hospitalized after stabbing by other inmate in California prison

Rapper Tory Lanez, carrying out a decadelong prison sentence at the California Correctional Institution, was hospitalized Monday morning after he was allegedly stabbed by another inmate.

Tory Lanez, the rapper who is serving jail time in state prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, was hospitalized Monday morning after he was stabbed by another inmate, The Times has confirmed.

Lanez, legal name Daystar Peterson, is in stable condition after the inmate stabbed him with a self-made shank in a prison yard. He was rushed by ambulance from the California Correctional Institute in Tehachapi to a nearby hospital in Bakersfield, according to TMZ, which first reported the rapper’s hospitalization. The motivation for the stabbing remains unclear and the rapper’s stabbing injury is non-life-threatening, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for additional information. A legal representative for Peterson also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 32-year-old Canadian musician was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in August 2023 for gun charges stemming from the 2020 incident in which he shot the Grammy-winning “Savage” artist in her feet. Peterson was convicted in December 2022 of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun.

This story is developing.