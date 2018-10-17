Gustavo Dudamel to receive Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize for his work in the arts

Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel is adding another notable achievement to his already long list: He will receive the Dorothy and Lillian Gish prize for his work in the arts at a ceremony to take place Dec. 4 at Lincoln Center in New York City.
The award was established in 1994 through the will of actress Lillian Gish to honor individuals who have, according to the website for the prize, “made an outstanding contribution to the beauty of the world and to mankind’s enjoyment and understanding of life.”
Dudamel fits the bill, according to the Gish Prize Trust, thanks to his work as a conductor and his significant efforts in the realm of music education via the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles initiative, which provides access to music education for young people from under-served communities.
The Gish Prize comes with a cash award of $250,000 and will be presented to Dudamel during the ceremony.
Previous Gish Award winners include Meredith Monk, Elizabeth LeCompte, Suzan-Lori Parks, Maya Lin, Anna Deavere Smith, Spike Lee, Trisha Brown, Laurie Anderson, Frank Gehry, Peter Sellars and Bob Dylan.