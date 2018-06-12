'Hostage' at the Skylight Theatre: a shattering slice of the Iranian crisis

A small-town mother of five, Barb has never been out of the country. She braves the long journey, along with Kevin’s stepdad, Kenny Timm (Jack Clinton), not knowing if she will find her son alive or dead. Shortly after the their arrival, an attempted U.S. military rescue goes disastrously awry, putting the lives of all the hostages at risk, not to mention those of Barb and Kenny, who could easily have been executed in the blowback to the botched mission.