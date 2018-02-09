Esa-Pekka Salonen's Cello Concerto soars on Cloud Nine

The cello emerges again from a big orchestra cloud in the middle movement, but this one is more explosive, mushroom-shaped. The cello exchanges radiance for radioactivity. Short solo cello fragments are recorded and played back through quadraphonic speakers. (If someone in the audience coughs, that gets caught in the loop as well.) Ma plays teasingly fleeting lines against himself, with an alto flute joining in. This is another planet. Could it be a soundscape preview of the science fiction opera that Salonen has long been planning to write and, rumor has it, may actually be about to?