Love screwball comedies? Theatre 40 has a bada-bing 'Screwball Comedy' for you

Set in 1938, the play contains the requisite battle of the sexes common to the screwball format, in this case between womanizing star reporter Jeff Kincaid (Lane Compton) and wise-cracking wannabe scribe Mary Hayes (Kate Whitney), an unemployed dame-with-a-brain whose prickly patter rubs Jeff the wrong way. When the two are ordered to compete on the same story — winner scores job, loser hits bread line — the sparks fly.