Review: Paul Rodriguez anchors a surrealist ‘Steambath’ at Odyssey Theatre

The unlikely God presiding over this otherworldly waiting room is a Puerto Rican janitor (Paul Rodriguez — Peter Pasco will play the role through Nov. 18 while Rodriguez is in Japan and South Korea entertaining the troops), who uses the steambath as a staging area where he orders various fates — from the deadly to the negligible – to befall the earthbound. But it’s the very arbitrariness of those decisions that are getting on the last nerve of new arrival, Tandy (Jeff LeBeau), who not only doubts the Godly nature of this dubious deity but is convinced that his death is a cosmic mistake.