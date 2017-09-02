What to do with the kids? 12 family-friendly events for September

Need ideas on what to do with the kids? Just in time for the holiday weekend, we have some suggestions for family-friendly arts and culture events running in the days and weeks ahead.

Los Angeles County Fair

One of the largest county fairs in the world returns with attractions such as the Grammy Museum’s “Taylor Swift Experience,” Mojo’s Wild & Crazy Lagoon exotic animal park, Esmeralda’s Traveling Circus, an ice-skating rink, a dinosaur exhibit, a “literature park,” agriculture and animal exhibits, plus the usual concerts, fair food and rides. Pomona Fairplex. Single-day admission $8-$20. (909) 623-3111, www.lacountyfair.com.

Taylor Swift, photographed last year at the Grammy Awards. The Grammy Museum presents "The Taylor Swift Experience" at the L.A. County Fair. (Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

Fleet Week

Tour active U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships during this four-day event at various locations along the Los Angeles waterfront. Other draws: educational programs, military exhibits, aerial demonstrations, live music, food and fireworks. Port of Los Angeles. Free. www.lafleetweek.com.

‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’

The Independent Shakespeare Company’s annual free theater series in Griffith Park wraps up for the year with a few final performances of this rockabilly adaptation of the Bard’s comedy. Old Zoo at Griffith Park. 7 p.m. Free. (818) 710-6306, www.iscla.org.

Independent Shakespeare's Evan Lewis Smith and Erika Soto. (Mike Ditz)

Franklin Haynes Marionettes: ‘The Princess and the Pirates’

The museum’s Sunday Family Program hosts a funny pirate adventure performed by the 30-year-old puppeteer company. Zimmer Children’s Museum. 3 p.m. Free with museum admission of $7.50. (323) 761-8984, www.zimmermuseum.org.

Broad Fest

The afternoon will be filled with musical performances by Aaron Nigel Smith, Shawn Amos, Val Vigoda, Tres Souls and others, as well as a Heal the Bay educational talk, dance performance by Santa Monica College’s Global Motion, tango lessons, hula hooping and art workshops. Broad Stage, Santa Monica. 2-7 p.m. Free. (310) 434-3200, www.thebroadstage.org.

‘Singin’ in the Rain’

See the beloved 1952 musical starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor with live orchestral accompaniment from the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Hollywood Bowl. 8 p.m. $8-$47. (323) 850-2000, www.hollywoodbowl.com.

Donald O'Conner, left, Debbie Reynolds and Gene Kelly in "Singin' in the Rain." (Marvin Paige / American Cinematheque)

‘The Muppets Take the Bowl’

The full cast of the Muppets — including some characters making their first appearance in 35 years — will perform sketches, sing and dance, and simply be their zany selves. They’re accompanied by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and celebrity guests. Hollywood Bowl. 8 p.m. Sept. 8-9, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $14-$140. (323) 850-2000, www.hollywoodbowl.com.

‘Printmaking in L.A.’

A children’s art workshop takes its inspiration from the printmaking process of local artist Dave Lefner, whose exhibition “L.A. Redux: Reduction Linocuts by Dave Lefner” is on view. Pasadena Museum of California Art. 2 p.m. Free with museum admission. (626) 568-3665, www.pmcaonline.org.

The Pasadena Museum of Art's children's programming turns to printmaking Sept. 9. (Eric Jensen)

‘Extreme Mammals: Odd Features. Unusual Creatures’

This temporary exhibition explores the oddities of mammals, living and extinct. Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Exposition Park, L.A. Museum and exhibition admission $10-$22. (213) 763-3466. www.nhm.org.

826LA@Hammer: Creative Comedy Writing

TV writer Julia Prescott leads a collaborative writing workshop. Participants will form the writing staff for “826: The Sketch Show.” Recommended for ages 8 to 14. Hammer Museum, L.A.. 11 a.m. Free. (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu.

Moompetam Native American Festival

The 13th annual weekend celebration of local indigenous maritime cultures will feature crafts, storytelling, educational programs, music and dance. Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aquarium admission $17.95-$29.95. (562) 590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.

Family Flicks Film Series: ‘Duck Soup’

See the 1933 madcap comedic masterpiece starring Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo Marx on the big screen during this matinee. Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum. 11 a.m. Free. (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu.

The Marx Brothers in "Duck Soup." (Museum of Modern Art / Film Stills )

