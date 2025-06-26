What’s done is done: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom end their engagement, split up
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended their relationship after more than nine years together, according to reports. So much for Legolas-ting love?
The news was confirmed by outlets left and right, with People quoting a source who said a couple of weeks ago that the relationship was “pretty much done” after “breaking down the last couple of months.”
Alas, representatives for both parties did not respond immediately to The Times’ requests for an official stamp of authenticity on the split.
The two have been together since early 2016, when they started “spending more and more time together,” on the heels of Perry’s relationship with John Mayer. Bloom and Miranda Kerr had divorced amicably a few years earlier, and he and the “Roar” singer were spotted together at events one after another after another. Dating ensued.
Bloom, 48, and Perry, 40, split up for about a year starting in 2017, but got engaged in 2019. Daughter Daisy Dove was born the next summer. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said on social media at the time.
They made headlines in mid-2020 and again in late 2023 over a Montecito mansion Perry bought from a man in his 80s who later tried to snuff the deal and get the house back, saying he hadn’t been in his right mind when he agreed to the sale. The singer got her way in court after a judge decided the evidence indicated the man, who founded 1-800-Flowers, was well enough to sign on the dotted line.
Perry, whose current tour is in support of her “143” album, jaunted into space in mid-April on a Jeff Bezos rocket ship. While in the sky, the singer warbled “What a Wonderful World” and flashed a daisy she’d brought along, then kissed the Earth when she and her all-female flightmates landed.
Some earthlings were less than impressed. Backlash ensued. Perry said she felt like a “human pinata.” Sympathy was slim.
Bloom and Perry are “in touch and coparenting,” according to an Us Weekly source, and will continue living in the Montecito area so their daughter has stability. The outlet reported that the two split up in April, before Perry’s Lifetimes Tour kicked off.
Then on Thursday, TMZ spotted the “Lord of the Rings” actor alone in Venice, chatting up some Kardashians and other guests ahead of billionaire Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sanchez. Looks like he got custody of the invitation.
A source connected to Perry told Us Weekly recently that the singer, whose marriage to Russell Brand ended in 2011, was “upset but relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”
In addition to Daisy, Bloom has a son, Flynn, with ex-wife and model Kerr.
