Anne Tomlinson on two decades leading the Los Angeles Children's Chorus

From the beginning of her career with LACC she fostered discipline in her students. And, indeed, there is a maturity born of dedication to an artistic practice that is apparent in LACC participants, many of whom begin as small children in the First Experiences in Singing Classes, and continue into their teens, rising through the ranks as they go. Tomlinson even established a Young Men’s Ensemble for boys with changing voices, which Gershon says is a real gift to those who would otherwise find themselves cast out of a treble-based group.