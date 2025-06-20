Chris Brown pleads not guilty in London nightclub assault case as U.K. court sets trial date

Chris Brown was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, a charge stemming from his alleged attack of a music producer at a London nightclub.

Grammy-winning R&B star Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to one charge connected to his alleged beating of a music producer in a London nightclub in 2023.

The “Kiss Kiss” singer, 36, appeared Friday in London’s Southwark Crown Court for his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to one count of attempting to unlawfully and maliciously cause grievous bodily harm with intent. “Not guilty ma’am,” he responded when asked how he pleaded to the count.

Prosecutors accuse Brown of attacking music producer Amadou “Abe” Diaw with a bottle of tequila at Tape London, a nightclub, in February 2023. The accusations against Brown echo allegations from a civil lawsuit Diaw filed in Los Angeles against the musician in October 2023. He sued Brown for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming in court documents that the singer “brutally assaulted” him by “beating him over the head” and that he “continued to ruthlessly stomp” on him as he lay unconscious on the nightclub floor after the bottle attack.

Advertisement

London police arrested Brown in May on suspicion of the single bodily harm charge, but in a subsequent indictment, prosecutors added charges for assault causing actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle. Brown did not enter pleas on those additional counts but is due back in court in July.

The “Under the Influence” artist was released from police custody in mid-May after posting $6.7 million bail. His arrest initially posed a threat to his Breezy Bowl tour, which kicked off June 8 in Amsterdam. In an Instagram story shared after his release, Brown informed fans he would be going from “cage to stage.”

The singer’s trial is set for Oct. 26, 2026. A representative for Brown did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

Music Chris Brown’s world tour status unclear as U.K. judge orders singer to remain in custody Chris Brown will remain in London until mid-June as he faces prosecution for allegedly attacking a man with a tequila bottle. Set to launch his upcoming tour on June 8, Brown will be held until his next hearing.

Musician and Brown friend Omololu Akinlolu ((who performs as HoodyBaby), 39, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm for his alleged involvement in the 2023 incident and pleaded not guilty during Friday’s hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.