HBO's boxing business shows signs of fatigue

When Mexican fighter Canelo Alvarez and Britain’s Liam “Beefy” Smith step into the ring Saturday, the crowds in Dallas’ AT&T Stadium are expected to roar.

But the match won’t deliver a knock out punch for HBO.

The premium pay-TV channel helped build boxing into a television heavyweight, dating to the 1973 championship bout between George Foreman and Joe Frazier. Now HBO is grappling with fewer competitive match-ups, slumping ratings and a behind-the-scenes sparring match with a key promoter who has groused that the network has reduced its commitment to boxing by offering smaller fees for fights.

The challenges come as boxing’s TV business model is experiencing fatigue and rising competition from the upstart sport of mixed martial arts, which can whip crowds into a frenzy. HBO also must contend with an aggressive rival in Showtime Networks, which has landed prominent fights in the last few years.

“Boxing isn’t as relevant as it once was, and there is more competition than ever,” said Peter J. Titlebaum, a professor of sports management at the University of Dayton. “It’s not the only game in town anymore.”

That’s potentially worrisome to HBO, which over the years has relied on boxing to lure subscribers to its premium service. The waning interest in boxing comes at a time when the network is under pressure to cut costs while also competing for viewers with Netflix and others by producing big-budget original shows.

Though HBO does not break out financial figures, there are signs of stress. Ratings for its regular boxing telecasts are down 10% this year, according to Nielsen. HBO has televised 19 fights this year, just down slightly from this time last year when it had produced 20 matches.

But only one fight in 2016 has drawn more than 1 million viewers. By comparison, there were seven fights last year that scored more than 1 million viewers. Adding to the ratings pain, some of this year’s fights have been staged in Europe and run in the afternoon, when U.S. audiences are not as plentiful or pumped for action.

A big part of the problem, according to industry insiders, is that the fights just haven’t been as competitive. And the class of heavyweights — which over the years was dominated by such stars as Muhammad Ali, Foreman and Mike Tyson — has not produced a household name. Currently there are three heavyweight champions: Deontay Wilder of Alabama and two from Britain, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, who dethroned Wladimir Klitschko last year.

“The network has been cutting back because there are fewer new bankable stars,” said a former HBO executive who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to comment. “Without big marquee names, the economics are terrible.”

The struggle is magnified because mixed martial arts has become increasingly popular in the U.S., particularly among younger audiences who enjoy the sport because it can be more violent and faster-paced, which makes it well suited for TV.

“This younger generation has a shorter attention span,” Titlebaum said.

Complicating the picture is that there are two categories of TV broadcasts, which sometime pit promoters against the network. The pay-per-view events, such as Saturday night’s contest in Dallas, which will cost fans about $60 to watch the fight live. Then there are the Saturday night fights that run on HBO’s main channels.

Promoters often prefer staging pay-per-view events because the paydays for them and their fighters can be larger. In those cases, several entities share the revenue -- including the fighter, the promoter, a collection of pay-TV distributors, including DirecTV and Charter Spectrum, and HBO, which also produces the telecast.

HBO’s three pay-per-view fights this year have drawn an estimated 850,000 purchases -- well below the 930,000 purchases to watch Alvarez’s November 2015 middleweight-title victory over Puerto Rico’s former four-division champion, Miguel Cotto.

HBO has an incentive to make sure that its signature Saturday night “World Championship Boxing” telecasts remain competitive as a way to attract new customers and keep its current subscribers happy.

Without high-profile fights, some subscribers might drop their HBO service.

“We have subscribers who are heavily engaged in boxing who believe they deserve a quality product,” Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports, said in an interview Friday with The Times. “For us, success is always defined as, ‘What does the viewer get out of the product, not what we think we’re putting into it.”

Some promoters aren’t happy with HBO. The network recently had a dust-up with a major promoter, Bob Arum, who represents Manny Pacquiao, who retired this year to serve as a senator in his native Philippines. Arum chafed when HBO refused to stage a pay-per-view event Nov. 5 between Pacquiao, who is coming out of retirement, and welterweight champion Jessie Vargas.

HBO said no because it had already scheduled a Nov. 19 fight and wanted to focus on that matchup, rather than promote two fights that would occur within two weeks.

The dispute prompted Arum to announce that HBO no longer had rights to run Pacquiao’s fights. Instead, Arum’s company, Top Rank Inc., opted to self-distribute the Pacquiao-Vargas pay-per-view bout.

“Boxing is collateral damage to what’s going on at HBO,” Arum told The Times. “What’s going on there is something I’ve never seen in my time in boxing. We’ll distribute the pay-per-view ourselves, save the 7.5% distribution fee we usually pay HBO and we believe we can get bigger publicity.”

Over the years, HBO has televised 1,037 fights dating to the Frazier vs. Foreman match in 1973, and is taking the current controversy in stride.