After a major dance routine to open the AMAs, Jennifer Lopez announces a Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the American Music Awards with gusto Monday night, opening with a six-minute dance routine set to 23 hits from the last year, then changing outfits eight times as she hosted the evening. She also changed her touring plans, announcing a Las Vegas residency in place of the world tour she canceled last summer.

“SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas!,” she wrote Monday night on social media.

Lopez will play a dozen dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, starting Dec. 30 and spread out through March 28, in her “Up All Night” residency. Tickets go on sale June 6.

The “On the Floor” singer backed out of the summer 2024 tour almost exactly a year ago, saying — amid rumors that she and then-husband Ben Affleck were living apart — she needed “time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” Months later, as the public-facing parts of their relationship seemed to signal it was over, she filed for divorce from the “Argo” Oscar winner.

But Monday night in Vegas — the AMAs went down at the Fontainebleu on the Strip — Lopez turned the spotlight on others, including Janet Jackson, who performed publicly for the first time in seven years and accepted the Icon Award, given to a performer whose body of work has had a major influence on pop music worldwide.

Previous recipients include Lionel Richie in 2022 and Rihanna in 2013.

Rod Stewart took home the 2025 award for lifetime achievement, while Gracie Abrams was named new artist of the year. Billie Eilish grabbed seven awards in categories including song of the year, album of the year, female pop star and favorite touring artist.

Country music awards went to Post Malone, Dan & Shay, and Beyoncé. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” took favorite hip-hop song, while Eminem’s “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” was named favorite hip-hop album. Doechii’s “Anxiety” was the top social song, Megan Thee Stallion was fave female hip-hop artist, and SZA and the Weeknd won in the female and male R&B singer categories.

A complete list of winners is available on the AMAs website.