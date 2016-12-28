The 10 funniest Black Twitter memes of 2016

The year 2016 was good for just about three things: new music, TV and memes.
A terrible year that took Muhammad Ali and Prince had a few bright spots — “Insecure,” “Atlanta” and “Queen Sugar,” plus new music from Chance the Rapper, Solange and Frank Ocean to name a few — and some of the most hilarious (but also childhood-memory-ruining) memes we’ve seen in a long time.
As we put this year to rest, let us also say goodbye to 10 of the funniest memes out of Black Twitter in 2016.
1. Arthur
Arthur's clenched fist is probably the most understated but relatable meme of 2016.
2. Evil Kermit
Kermit versus Evil Kermit memes should resonate with anyone who's ever had a crisis of conscience.
3. Blurry Mr. Krabs
Mr. Krabs’ panicked, blurred face says so little and yet so much.
4. Obama + Biden = <3
Barack Obama and Joe Biden's bromance was a bright spot of the election season.
5. Honey Bun Baby
The adorable cherubic face of the Honey Bun Baby brought us one of the sweetest memes of 2016.
6. Conceited
Brooklyn rapper Conceited's pursed lips are the physical embodiment of "you thought."
7. Bernie or Hillary?
Bernie or Hillary memes lampooned Secretary Hillary Clinton’s difficulty resonating with millennial voters.
8. Celebrity makeup transformation
These memes demonstrate the power of a good contour.
9. The McClure Twins
These adorable twins are up there with the Honey Bun Baby on the list of cutest babies of 2016.
10. Why you always lying?
Four minutes and 21 million views later, we have a handy new meme (and anthem) for calling someone out, thanks to Nicholas Fraser, a.k.a. @downgoes.fraser.
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.
