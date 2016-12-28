The 10 funniest Black Twitter memes of 2016

The year 2016 was good for just about three things: new music, TV and memes.

A terrible year that took Muhammad Ali and Prince had a few bright spots — “Insecure,” “Atlanta” and “Queen Sugar,” plus new music from Chance the Rapper, Solange and Frank Ocean to name a few — and some of the most hilarious (but also childhood-memory-ruining) memes we’ve seen in a long time.

As we put this year to rest, let us also say goodbye to 10 of the funniest memes out of Black Twitter in 2016.

1. Arthur

Arthur's clenched fist is probably the most understated but relatable meme of 2016.

2. Evil Kermit

Kermit versus Evil Kermit memes should resonate with anyone who's ever had a crisis of conscience.

3. Blurry Mr. Krabs

Mr. Krabs’ panicked, blurred face says so little and yet so much.

4. Obama + Biden = <3

Barack Obama and Joe Biden's bromance was a bright spot of the election season.

5. Honey Bun Baby

The adorable cherubic face of the Honey Bun Baby brought us one of the sweetest memes of 2016.

6. Conceited

Brooklyn rapper Conceited's pursed lips are the physical embodiment of "you thought."

7. Bernie or Hillary?

Bernie or Hillary memes lampooned Secretary Hillary Clinton’s difficulty resonating with millennial voters.

8. Celebrity makeup transformation

These memes demonstrate the power of a good contour.

9. The McClure Twins

These adorable twins are up there with the Honey Bun Baby on the list of cutest babies of 2016.

10. Why you always lying?

Four minutes and 21 million views later, we have a handy new meme (and anthem) for calling someone out, thanks to Nicholas Fraser, a.k.a. @downgoes.fraser.

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

sonaiya.kelley@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @sonaiyak

ALSO

'It hasn't left me': How Black Lives Matter used performance to create unforgettable 2016 moments

Pharrell Williams got in touch with the feminine to help chronicle NASA's forgotten heroines in 'Hidden Figures'

Black film critics predict end of #OscarsSoWhite, say 2016 is best year ever for black people in film