Country singer Conner Smith involved in fatal truck-pedestrian crash in Nashville

Conner Smith, an up-and-coming country singer nominated for new male artist at last year’s ACM Awards, allegedly struck a 77-year-old pedestrian Sunday night in Nashville, police said. The woman died.

“The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. He showed no signs of impairment,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release. “There are no charges at present as the investigation continues.”

The woman, identified as Dorothy Dobbins, lived nearby, according to police. She was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Dobbins died at nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police said.

The viral “I Hate Alabama” singer saw his 2023 tune “Creek Will Rise” climb onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart in early 2024. He has been a special guest on Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour, an annual effort aimed at bringing what Bryan calls “big city” country music to rural areas. Farm Tour 2025 hit California’s Merced, Fresno and Kern counties in May and will play three Midwest shows in September.

“His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time,” Smith’s attorney told TMZ in a statement that acknowledged the singer’s involvement in the crash and indicated he was cooperating with authorities.

Smith is among the acts scheduled to open for Bryan this Saturday in Florida at the Boston Red Sox “Fenway South” spring-training facility in Fort Myers. He has shows booked around the country through the summer, including opening for “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer Brett Young on Aug. 8 at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa.