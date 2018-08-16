'Mrs. Maisel's' costumes swing, pop and dazzle — all by design

"We trace the whole arc of Midge's relationship with her husband," Zakowska says. "When they move into their new apartment, she's in this beautiful pink silk dress. Then she's carried through the door in the pale blue dress, which I call her Marie Antoinette look. I actually used a little headdress from my mother for Midge's hat. The New Years Eve party, we put her in the green dress, and then we go to the final shot, where she's standing in this empty apartment. The silhouette becomes much straighter as a way of lending gravitas to her mood in that moment. Midge had the happy home and suddenly there's this void."