2025 Emmy predictions: Best TV movie

The panel’s lack of enthusiasm for this category expresses itself in a drastic falloff after the first three contenders, as different from each other as TV movies can be. “Rebel Ridge,” the intense actioner with a should-be star-making performance by Aaron Pierre, is at No. 1. Tied for second are the fourth “Bridget Jones” movie, rom-com “Mad About the Boy,” and “Mountainhead,” which Lorraine Ali calls a “billionaire satire.”

“We all gripe about this category every year,” acknowledges Tracy Brown, “but I think the toughest thing … is the range of projects it encompasses, from the more blockbuster-skewing ‘Rebel Ridge’ to the more firmly indie ‘Am I OK?’. And we all need to be OK with that.”

Kristen Baldwin sums up the frustration on the part of some panelists: “Suggestion: Change the name of this category to Nontheatrical Movies. The concept of a ‘TV Movie,’ as we once knew it, is dead.”

Still, Matt Roush sees something to celebrate at the summit, saying “Mountainhead” “feels like a front-runner on pedigree alone,” citing its writing and direction by ‘Succession’s’ Jesse Armstrong, and its starry cast. “This darkest of farces is also frighteningly timely.”

1. “Rebel Ridge”

2. (tie) “Mountainhead”

2. (tie) “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

4. “Out of My Mind”

5. “The Gorge”

6. “G20”

7. “Am I OK?”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. “Mountainhead”



2. “Rebel Ridge”



3. “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”



4. (tie) “G20”



4. (tie) “The Gorge”







"Starring Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef, the billionaire satire 'Mountainhead' slid in just under the eligibility wire. Peacock's 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' is the fourth film in the rom-com saga starring Renée Zellweger and packs the most name recognition." Entertainment Weekly Kristen Baldwin 1. "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"



2. "Mountainhead"



3. "Rebel Ridge"



4. "Out of My Mind"



5. "Am I OK?"



2. “Mountainhead”



3. “Rebel Ridge”



4. “Out of My Mind”



5. “Am I OK?”





Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. "Rebel Ridge"



2. "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"



3. "Mountainhead"



4. "The Gorge"



5. "Am I OK?"



2. “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”



3. “Mountainhead”



4. “The Gorge”



5. “Am I OK?””





Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. "Rebel Ridge"



2. "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"



3. "Mountainhead"



4. "The Gorge"



5. "Am I OK?"