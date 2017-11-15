Blake Shelton, sexiest man alive? Twitter begs to differ

People magazine has crowned country star Blake Shelton its “Sexiest Man Alive,” an annual distinction that has most recently been given to Dwayne Johnson (2016), David Beckham (2015) and Chris Hemsworth (2014).

Shelton, who just happened to have a new album drop on Nov. 3, was excited about his new moniker. Not everyone is exactly thrilled, though. Some are disheartened by Shelton’s history of making jokes at the expense of gays, lesbians, women and minorities.

But most are mad because they just don’t think he’s that hot.

Here are a few of Twitter’s sickest burns on Shelton’s sexiness (or lack thereof).

libby.hill@latimes.com

@midwestspitfire