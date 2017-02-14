Between Adele's wins, Beyonce's show-stopping performance and the political moments from Katy Perry and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes, Sunday's Grammy Awards were a night to remember. There was a sad note to the day, with the news that seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76. With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Harrison Ford involved in close-call incident with a 737 passenger jet
- Melania Trump thanks Emily Ratajkowski for defending her
- Nick Cannon out at 'America's Got Talent'
- 'Kimmy Schmidt' announces Season 3 premiere date
- Full coverage of the 2017 Grammys
9 directors on their opening movie shots and the alternate first frames they abandoned
|Randee Dawn
The first scene of a movie is often its defining moment: In subtle and large ways it lets the audience know where they are, where they’re going — and often, what to expect along the way. But deciding on that first major statement can be a challenge; sometimes, a main character dancing to “Thriller” in the bathroom mirror is the wrong choice.
Here, directors and editors from nine awards-season contenders share why they began their films as they did – and what alternate openings were abandoned along the way.
Tom Cross (editor, “La La Land”)
First scene: Amid an all-too-familiar massive L.A. freeway backup, a musical number breaks out and our hero and heroine meet cute while sparring with one another in their cars.
Revelations: “Damien [Chazelle, director] wanted to introduce our characters in a memorable way, but also their world: La La Land,” says Cross. “Our characters dream big, so it was important that the film start with a bang.”
Alternate reality? “The original plan was to open with a main title sequence that would serve as an overture. We eventually lifted out the overture and put the traffic number ahead of the intro. What was airtight on the page had been transformed through the shooting, and re-editing achieved the original spirit.”