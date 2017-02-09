'American Idol' could be on track for a reboot

Perhaps fans haven't seen the last of "American Idol."

"Idol" production company Fremantle Media has pitched a revival of the singing competition to NBC, according to Variety . The original series premiered in 2002 and aired on Fox for 15 seasons before ending its run last April.

However, even in the final moments of the series finale , host Ryan Seacrest hinted that the show's end might be temporary.

"One more time -- this is so tough -- we say to you from Hollywood, good night, America,” said Seacrest. “For now.”

Of course, NBC is already home to the successful "The Voice," a slightly different singing competition series, as well as the talent show "America's Got Talent."

Details about any changes this possible "American Idol" revival would see, or how it could affect NBC's reality TV lineup are unknown.