Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'American Idol' in talks for a reboot
- 'The Lego Batman Movie' is the best Batman movie since 'Dark Knight'
- Willie Nelson postpones two more shows due to illness
- Grammy Awards to honor Prince and George Michael
- "Battlestar Galactica" actor Richard Hatch has died | Reactions
'American Idol' could be on track for a reboot
|Tracy Brown
Perhaps fans haven't seen the last of "American Idol."
"Idol" production company Fremantle Media has pitched a revival of the singing competition to NBC, according to Variety . The original series premiered in 2002 and aired on Fox for 15 seasons before ending its run last April.
However, even in the final moments of the series finale , host Ryan Seacrest hinted that the show's end might be temporary.
"One more time -- this is so tough -- we say to you from Hollywood, good night, America,” said Seacrest. “For now.”
Of course, NBC is already home to the successful "The Voice," a slightly different singing competition series, as well as the talent show "America's Got Talent."
Details about any changes this possible "American Idol" revival would see, or how it could affect NBC's reality TV lineup are unknown.