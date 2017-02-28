Hollywood is recovering from Sunday's shocking Academy Awards, where "Moonlight" took home the best picture trophy after it was mistakenly given to "La La Land." And while the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump continue, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Benedict Cumberbatch returning to TV with Showtime's 'Melrose'
- Ed Sheeran jams with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots
- 2017 Oscars updates : Show highlights | Red carpet arrivals | Best and worst dressed
- Two prominent Iranian Americans represented Asghar Farhadi at the Oscars
- New 'Twin Peaks' art is out , with a couple of very familiar faces
Benedict Cumberbatch lands next television project with Showtime's 'Melrose'
|Libby Hill
Benedict Cumberbatch has built a successful career from playing posh and prickly aristocrats, and his next role will be no exception.
Showtime announced Tuesday that Cumberbatch will star in the network's five-part limited series "Melrose," an adaptation of the semi-autobiographical Patrick Melrose series by Edward St. Aubyn .
The books chronicle the protagonist's journey to overcome addiction and an abusive childhood while simultaneously serving as a caustic examination of upper-class society.
"I've been a huge admirer of Edward St. Aubyn's novels for years and can't wait to bring these dark, witty, brilliant books to the screen,” screenwriter David Nicholls ("Far From the Madding Crowd") said in a press release. “Benedict is the perfect Patrick Melrose."
Nicholls will write all five episodes of the upcoming series.
Filming for the series will begin in August and take place in New York, London and the south of France.
"Melrose" is a co-production between Showtime and Sky Atlantic.