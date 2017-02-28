Benedict Cumberbatch lands next television project with Showtime's 'Melrose'

Benedict Cumberbatch has built a successful career from playing posh and prickly aristocrats, and his next role will be no exception.

Showtime announced Tuesday that Cumberbatch will star in the network's five-part limited series "Melrose," an adaptation of the semi-autobiographical Patrick Melrose series by Edward St. Aubyn .

The books chronicle the protagonist's journey to overcome addiction and an abusive childhood while simultaneously serving as a caustic examination of upper-class society.

"I've been a huge admirer of Edward St. Aubyn's novels for years and can't wait to bring these dark, witty, brilliant books to the screen,” screenwriter David Nicholls ("Far From the Madding Crowd") said in a press release. “Benedict is the perfect Patrick Melrose."

Nicholls will write all five episodes of the upcoming series.

Filming for the series will begin in August and take place in New York, London and the south of France.

"Melrose" is a co-production between Showtime and Sky Atlantic.