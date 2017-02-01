Beyonce is pregnant again, expecting twins with Jay Z

Beyoncé is pregnant again, and this time it's twins, she and Jay Z announced Wednesday on Instagram.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," Mr. and Mrs. Carter wrote, captioning a diva-esque baby-bump photo of Queen Bey. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

So get ready, Blue Ivy: You're about to get some competition in the cuteness department.