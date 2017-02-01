Beyonce is pregnant again, expecting twins with Jay Z

Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Beyoncé is pregnant again, and this time it's twins, she and Jay Z announced Wednesday on Instagram.
"We would like to share our love and happiness," Mr. and Mrs. Carter wrote, captioning a diva-esque baby-bump photo of Queen Bey. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."
So get ready, Blue Ivy: You're about to get some competition in the cuteness department.