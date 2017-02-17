Donald Glover continues his reign as Hollywood's hottest hire, as it appears he will soon become the King of the Jungle, Simba, in Disney's latest live-action adaptation.

Director Jon Favreau, who successfully brought "The Jungle Book" to life with voice actors such as Bill Murray, Idris Elba, and Scarlett Johansson, has moved onto his next big Disney project, "The Lion King." And it looks like he has found his lead Simba.

Tweeting from his personal account , Favreau released an image of Glover with the caption "I just can't wait to be king. #Simba." While we can't be sure if this means Glover will be voicing the character or participating in a motion capture type performance, we do know this. Donald Glover is so hot right now.

The actor took home multiple Golden Globes for the "Atlanta" series (on which he is an executive producer, writer and actor), he has been cast in the "Star Wars" origin movie about Han Solo as Lando Calrissian, and now he's going to star in a big-budget Disney flick.

There is currently no release date set for "The Lion King."

Update: And the Disney news just keeps coming. Shortly after this tweet Favreau announced yet another cast member for his "Lion King" and this one already has experience playing a king. James Earl Jones, will reprise his role as the voice of Mufasa. Truly, could anyone else fill that part?