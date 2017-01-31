Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Charter-Spectrum drops Univision networks, affecting more than 1.6 million homes
|Meg James
Univision Communications Inc.’s tense standoff over carriage fees paid by cable operator Charter Communications shifted into high gear late Tuesday when several million homes in the U.S. with Charter-Spectrum service abruptly lost access to Univision’s popular Spanish-language television channels.
Charter no longer had legal authorization to distribute the channels — Univision, UniMas, Galavision and the Univision Deportes Network — as of 9 p.m. Pacific time, and was forced to drop the networks from its lineup.
“We have a contract with Univision and we expect them to honor it," Charter said in a statement.
The blackout, which came just as Univision viewers were poised to watch a fresh episode of the telenovela “Vino el Amor,” included more than 1.6 million homes in the Los Angeles region with Charter-Spectrum television service.
Drew Barrymore was recharged by the quirky zom-com 'Santa Clarita Diet'
|Yvonne Villarreal
Drew Barrymore was in the middle of chaperoning a clamorous kiddie play-date — theme: Disney princess — at her Los Angeles home when the subject of vomit came up.
Fake vomit, to be clear.
It was a Friday afternoon and Barrymore was child-like in her enthusiastic description of the artificial puke she became intimately acquainted with during production of “Santa Clarita Diet,” her TV series headlining debut.
”Oh my God, you should have smelled it,” she said in her signature vocal cadence. “It smelled worse than vomit. Like something in the mixture was spoiled. It was so disgusting, but also so cool and fun. I wanted more of it on me!”
She realizes this is an odd thing to say. But not any more bizarre than learning her first lead TV series role is in a quirky comedy in which she plays a suburban wife and mom who becomes a zombie.
This female photographer's goal? To change perceptions of black men
|Makeda Easter
Jaimie Milner was a post-production intern at Disney when the studio was making its first film with a black princess, 2009’s “The Princess and the Frog.”
Using Milner and actress Anika Noni Rose as references, animator Mark Henn designed the movie’s main character, Tiana. But later, when Milner asked a production manager about the film’s racially ambiguous prince, she was taken aback by the response.
“I asked why isn’t the prince black,” Milner said, and the question prompted her to further contemplate how black men are portrayed in the media.
This visa-holding, pop culture-loving Muslim college kid is who Trump's travel ban is keeping out
|Lorraine Ali
Abdullah missed Metallica by two days when he left for Amman, Jordan, to get his student visa renewed.
My nephew, 19, debated before he left California in December about whether to stay the extra couple days in Los Angeles to see his favorite metal band.
Go, I told him. Take care of the visa and we’d figure out a way to see Metallica when he returned for the new semester in February.
That promise became far more complicated after President Trump signed an executive order on Friday that bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. — even if they’ve already been vetted and have a valid visa, as Abdullah has. For how long is anyone’s guess as the details of this order seem to change by the hour and source. Is it 30 days? Ninety? Is it 120? Indefinitely?