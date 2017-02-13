Finally, the 'Lemonade' tribute you've been waiting for: Kimmy Schmidt announces Season 3 premiere date

Netflix dropped the "Lemonade" tribute that Amy Schumer could only dream of creating. The streaming service provider released video Monday announcing the Season 3 premiere date for " Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ."

The Emmy-nominated comedy, featuring Ellie Kemper as a former doomsday cult member acclimating to life outside of her 15 years in a bunker, returns to Netflix on May 19.

The teaser features Kimmy's best friend and all-around superstar Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) strolling the streets of New York in full "Lemonade" yellow dress fabulousness, a loving homage that's sure to wash the bitter aftertaste of Monday night's Grammy Awards from the mouths of Beyoncé fans.

The first two 13-episode seasons of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" are available to stream on Netflix.