Between Adele's wins, Beyonce's show-stopping performance and the political moments from Katy Perry and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes, Sunday's Grammy Awards were a night to remember. There was a sad note to the day, with the news that seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76. With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Live coverage of the 2017 Grammys
- Obit: Al Jarreau, singer of 'We're in This Love Together,' dead at 76
- Appreciation: Al Jarreau, more than a smooth operator
- Museum shuts down Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump protest piece
- UTA cancels Oscar party in favor of immigration rally
Finally, the 'Lemonade' tribute you've been waiting for: Kimmy Schmidt announces Season 3 premiere date
|Libby Hill
Netflix dropped the "Lemonade" tribute that Amy Schumer could only dream of creating. The streaming service provider released video Monday announcing the Season 3 premiere date for " Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ."
The Emmy-nominated comedy, featuring Ellie Kemper as a former doomsday cult member acclimating to life outside of her 15 years in a bunker, returns to Netflix on May 19.
The teaser features Kimmy's best friend and all-around superstar Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) strolling the streets of New York in full "Lemonade" yellow dress fabulousness, a loving homage that's sure to wash the bitter aftertaste of Monday night's Grammy Awards from the mouths of Beyoncé fans.
The first two 13-episode seasons of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" are available to stream on Netflix.