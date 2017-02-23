Golden Kanye West-ish statue on Hollywood Boulevard is street artist's annual Oscars effort

If it's Oscar time, it must be time for another golden statue from publicity-savvy street artist Plastic Jesus. This time, the previously faceless dude has been decked out with an approximation of Kanye West's face and a pair of black Yeezy shoes.

"False Idol" is inscribed on the base of the statue, which popped up Wednesday on Hollywood Boulevard at La Brea.

Last year, a faceless Oscar-ish statue snorted cocaine on Hollywood Boulevard, and 2014's iteration injected heroin .