With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Rihanna is this year's Harvard Humanitarian of the Year
- Sinéad O'Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall for saying he gave Prince drugs
- If there's a 'Meryl Streep kind of moment' at the Oscars, how will Trump respond?
- Watch Jimmy Fallon launch the Trump News Network
- Bill Maher takes credit for Milo Yiannopoulos' downfall
Golden Kanye West-ish statue on Hollywood Boulevard is street artist's annual Oscars effort
|Christie D'Zurilla
If it's Oscar time, it must be time for another golden statue from publicity-savvy street artist Plastic Jesus. This time, the previously faceless dude has been decked out with an approximation of Kanye West's face and a pair of black Yeezy shoes.
"False Idol" is inscribed on the base of the statue, which popped up Wednesday on Hollywood Boulevard at La Brea.
Last year, a faceless Oscar-ish statue snorted cocaine on Hollywood Boulevard, and 2014's iteration injected heroin .
Plastic Jesus has dipped his toes into the Kardashian-West pool before, posting "No Kardashian Parking Anytime" signs around Los Angeles in 2015. Then in April 2016, he did a "No Trump Anytime" campaign .
The artist promoted the unveiling of the statue for a week on his Instagram page, where commenters were hoping the piece would look like President Trump.
Crucified Kanye's Wednesday outing was a precursor to a one-weekend exhibit of art by Plastic Jesus and artist-musician Billy Morrison at the former site of Tower Records on Sunset. That exhibit opens with a VIP reception Friday and then to the public on Saturday.
Plastic Jesus and Morrison have, incidentally, "reinvented" the store's iconic logo in their own image .